Janel Grant was recently hospitalized after suffering multiple injuries in a serious fall at her home.

Grant, whose 2024 lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE led to McMahon resigning from the company, revealed details of the accident in an Instagram post on Monday. Grant said she suffered a concussion, broken ribs and a lung hemorrhage after falling at her home in late July or early August.

Grant said she has no memory of the days immediately following the accident. She eventually received medical attention after people in her life sensed that something was wrong and took action to help her.

In her post, Grant connected the accident to what she described as the physical and emotional toll the past four years have taken on her since June 2022.

“I tripped on the edge of the carpet runner.

I remember falling. I don’t remember falling for days.

I was alone.

My worst fear realized turned out to be my new beginning.

It took a serious accident to realize the full picture of daily atrophy that’s happened since June 2022.

Every area of life has been impacted down to my skin and bones; holding a job, support system, safety, mental health, physical strength, finances and stability in everything.

It took a serious accident to realize how these years of ‘be brave and stay alive’ resemble my dad’s bed-to-chair hospice.

It was on my walk back to bed that I tripped and fell into a wooden bed frame/wall unit with floating cabinets. I blacked out. I think it happened at the end of July or the start of August.

I have no memory of the days that followed. I didn’t know I hit my head or that I kept falling. I have no memory from those days of blood trails, bruising, busted body parts and becoming an unrecognizable version of myself.

My next memory is days later. I was being driven to the hospital out of concern about my well-being.

I had a concussion, broken ribs, and a lung hemorrhage.

I remember crying during the information intake. Married? Family? Employer? Insurance? Emergency contact? I didn’t have any of these.”

Grant said being hospitalized brought back difficult memories, as it was the same facility where her father died and where she had previously volunteered before going to work for WWE.

Despite describing the experience as a moment where “everything broke,” Grant said the accident has also given her a renewed appreciation for life and for the people who stepped in to help her.

“Here’s the irony… despite everything in my life breaking, I’ve never felt more alive. I’ve also never believed more in the power of humanity to rally around someone in need.

I’ve feared an accident happening to either me or my cat because I’m alone. The last few years of chaos in life left only a few people brave enough to maintain any remote presence and answer a phone call.

If this happened last year or the year before, I can’t think of one person with enough consistent presence in my life who would’ve detected that I was injured and needed go the hospital. Because I have hindsight from years of lived experience, I appreciate how much worse this could’ve been.

The more I learn and reflect, the more grateful I am for the miracles that have happened in 2026.

The people who were game-changing, difference-making, life-saving Good Samaritans were not here to witness my injured state but they sensed I needed help. They stopped their lives and listened. Some of them have only had my number for a few months. Regardless of their physical location, they didn’t keep distance. They took action.

They made calls, cast a net and did things I can’t remember because I concussed. How they treated me in that moment – when I needed help but didn’t know it – reflected what’s in their hearts: compassion, patience and human kindness… THANK YOU.”

Grant filed her lawsuit against McMahon, WWE and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis in January 2024, accusing McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking, among other allegations. McMahon has denied Grant’s allegations.