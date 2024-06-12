The lawsuit Janel Grant filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis has been put on hold.

Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer has decided to pause the lawsuit until a federal investigation is completed. Grant agreed on May 30 to pause the case for the duration of the investigation, which is expected to last six months.

A spokesperson for McMahon told Wrestlenomics on Tuesday that while McMahon is eager to prove Grant’s claims false, he did not object to the government’s request to pause the case. The spokesperson added that after the six-month stay, McMahon’s legal team will gather evidence to show the relationship was consensual and that Grant’s accusations are false and motivated by malice.

During this pause, the defendants’ request to move the dispute to arbitration has been denied for now, meaning it can be reconsidered when the case resumes. Grant’s request to remove part of McMahon’s previous filing was also denied as unnecessary.

The defendants argued the dispute should go to private arbitration based on a nondisclosure agreement signed by Grant and McMahon in January 2022.

In February, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon was under federal investigation for sexual assault and sex trafficking. Grant filed her lawsuit on January 25.