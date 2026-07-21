The lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE is officially headed to private arbitration.

According to a new court filing, all remaining parties have executed an agreement to resolve the dispute through arbitration, following the court’s July 13, 2026 order approving that course of action. As part of the agreement, Grant will voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice while preserving both sides’ ability to pursue their respective claims and defenses in arbitration.

The filing states:

“Pursuant to the Court’s July 13, 2026 order, ECF No. 151, Plaintiff Janel Grant, Defendant World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC, and Defendant Vincent K. McMahon (together, the “Parties”) jointly report that the Parties have executed an agreement to arbitrate their dispute. Pursuant to that agreement, within five business days, Plaintiff shall execute and cause to be filed a Stipulation of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice causing the action to be dismissed in its entirety, as to both remaining defendants, but without prejudice to the Parties’ rights to pursue their claims and defenses in arbitration.”

A dismissal with prejudice means the lawsuit cannot be refiled in court, though the agreement allows the dispute itself to continue through the arbitration process.

McMahon and WWE have long sought to move the case out of the court system and into arbitration, pointing to the arbitration clause contained in the nondisclosure agreement Grant signed with McMahon in 2022. Grant previously argued that the arbitration provision should not be enforced, alleging she signed the NDA under duress.

Grant filed the lawsuit in January 2024 against McMahon, WWE and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking. McMahon resigned from TKO/WWE shortly after the lawsuit was filed, while Laurinaitis was later dismissed as a defendant in the case.