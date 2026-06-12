A significant development has emerged in the ongoing lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE.

According to a new court filing, Grant, McMahon, and WWE have jointly requested that the case be moved into confidential arbitration, a move that would take the proceedings out of the public court system if approved.

The parties submitted a joint motion asking the court to postpone an upcoming hearing that had been scheduled for June 16, 2026, while discussions regarding a potential arbitration agreement continue.

The filing states:

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the parties respectfully submit this joint motion for a short adjournment of the upcoming hearing on Defendants’ Motions to Compel Arbitration and Plaintiff’s Renewed Motion for Leave to Serve Motion-Related Discovery, which is currently scheduled for June 16, 2026. The parties are in active discussions regarding a potential agreement to arbitrate the dispute in confidential arbitration that would moot those motions. They seek this relief in good faith, to avoid unnecessarily consuming the Court’s and the parties’ resources—and so they can focus on progressing the potential arbitration agreement. The Parties respectfully propose that the Court temporarily adjourn the hearing and allow them to file a Joint Status Report within 21 days.”

The filing marks a notable shift in the case, as all parties are now engaged in discussions regarding confidential arbitration. McMahon and WWE have long sought to move the matter out of court, pointing to the arbitration clause included in the nondisclosure agreement Grant signed with McMahon in 2022.

Grant had previously opposed that effort, arguing that the arbitration provision should not be enforced because she signed the NDA under duress and coercion.

Judge Sarah F. Russell has since approved the joint request for an adjournment. As part of the order, the parties must submit a joint status report by July 10. Should they fail to reach an agreement by that date, the court is expected to hold a hearing in August regarding the pending motions.

Grant, a former WWE employee, filed her lawsuit in January 2024 against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis. The complaint alleges sexual assault and sex trafficking by McMahon. Following the filing of the lawsuit, McMahon resigned from his positions with TKO and WWE. Laurinaitis was later dismissed from the case, leaving McMahon and WWE as the remaining defendants.

The latest filing suggests the possibility that the highly publicized legal battle could ultimately be resolved through a confidential arbitration process rather than continuing in open court.