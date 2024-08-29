An update has surfaced regarding the new “Mr. McMahon” documentary series.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics is reporting that Janel Grant was not interviewed for the project, nor were any of her official representatives.

“Neither Janel Grant nor her representatives were interviewed for the “Mr. McMahon” Netflix documentary,” said a spokesperson to Thurston.

As noted, Netflix released the following announcement today promoting the premiere of the new “Mr. McMahon” docu-series starting on September 25:

“Mr. McMahon, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the WWE’s controversial founder, is coming to Netflix on September 25,” the announcement began. “From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons. Including interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history. As well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations.”

Additionally, a press release was sent out on 8/29 to promote the project, which reads as follows:

MR. MCMAHON TO PREMIERE GLOBALLY ON SEPTEMBER 25 Synopsis: Mr. McMahon chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations – filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment. Format: 6 x 60 mins episodes Director: Chris Smith Executive Producers: Bill Simmons, Zara Duffy, and Chris Smith Production Companies: Library Films in association with Ringer Films Quote from Director & Executive Producer Chris Smith: “The goal behind ‘Mr. McMahon’ was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world. Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”