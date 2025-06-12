Another update has surfaced regarding the ongoing Janel Grant and Vince McMahon case.

This week, it was reported by Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling that Grant is pushing for immediate access to evidence and deposition from Dr. Carlon Colker, submitting new filings to request access from the Connecticut Superior Court.

The report stated the following:

“The new filings from Grant’s counsel lay out a variety of subjects they want evidence related to, including communications between Colker or his staff and Vince McMahon or WWE. “One element that stands out is Grant’s request for information about any possible travel Colker and McMahon may have taken together between March 1, 2019, and May 1, 2022. Grant is specifically requesting information about trips the doctor and former WWE Chairman may have taken to Tijuana, Mexico. The filings don’t elaborate on why Grant is seeking this information. Her attorneys also want to ask Colker questions about this and other subjects in a deposition. “In addition to that, she’s also seeking evidence related to the contents and purposes of the I.V. treatments and supplements she received at Peak Wellness, the practices and policies of the clinic, and any security camera footage of Grant or McMahon on property belong to Colker or the clinic between March 1, 2019, and May 1, 2022.”

Grant claimed in her original lawsuit filed in January of 2024 that she visited Peak Wellness over sixty times between 2019 and 2022, specifically at the urging of McMahon, with Colker and Peak prescribing her supplements and infusions that weren’t identified ahead of time.

Meanwhile, Colker claims no wrongdoing, and says Grant received all medical records required. He filed a counter defamation suit against Ann Callis, attorney for Grant, back in May of 2025.