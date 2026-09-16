Janel Grant has made her first public appearance since suffering a serious accident earlier this year.

Grant was recently presented with the 2026 Advocacy in Action Award by the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence, where she also delivered remarks about her recovery and the support she has received.

The former WWE employee filed a lawsuit in January 2024 accusing Vince McMahon of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and physical and emotional abuse. McMahon has denied wrongdoing.

Grant reflected on the appearance in a two-part Instagram post, revealing how difficult attending the event was while she continues to recover from her injuries.

“The ability to think, feel and read while I’m still healing injuries, especially this humdinger of a concussion, felt like swimming against the tide,” Grant wrote. “Every emotion hit me at once while I took in the energy of a room full of people.”

Grant noted that it was only the seventh time she had been outside this year and said the severity of her accident put the moment into perspective.

“I was overwhelmed by the realization that I almost died, which meant this moment – this speech – was almost given by someone else in my memory,” she wrote. “To summarize my state of being in one word: GRATEFUL.”

Grant went on to praise those who have supported her, describing her remarks as a tribute to the community she says changed and saved her life.

“Thank goodness for the people in that room. You can count on them. They are the presence that helps, cares, and supports people. They helped me,” Grant wrote. “They are committed to supporting human dignity and creating change together that makes the world safer and better. Because it’s true. We are in this together.”

Grant later shared video of her speech from the event. During her remarks, she spoke about the concept of power and how people coming together at the right time can change someone’s life.

“The power synchronicity, as I once told Beth, is when the right people meet at the right time, and opportunities pop up that never existed before,” Grant said. “Mountains can move. A new path suddenly emerges and is lit. A village can form where there formerly wasn’t one to save a life. Around six weeks ago, that life saved was mine.”

Grant then detailed the toll the past several years have taken on her life before explaining what happened during her recent accident.

“What I’ve survived is one, two, three, four years of across-the-board life wreck, like physical health, mental health, my support system, my safety, my security, my place in the world, just stability and everything gone. Finances gone,” she said.

Grant said she had long worried about suffering an accident while living alone and that her fear became reality approximately six weeks before the event.

“I tripped on a carpet runner, a hard one, and I went face forward into a wooden bed frame and wall unit with floating cabinets,” Grant said.

She revealed that she continues to recover from several injuries.

“I’m currently healing from a concussion, broken ribs, a busted-up face. I bit through my lip. And based on what’s been pieced together, I took a series of substances of unknown proportions each day, and I’m very lucky to have a pulse right now,” Grant said.

Grant credited her involvement with the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence and the relationships she formed through advocacy work with helping her through the ordeal.

“To meet the alliance, to advocate for a legislative bill, to join Instagram, to connect to people at all has been an absolute miracle,” she said. “It’s changed my life, and it saved my life.”

Grant concluded by reflecting on how her circumstances remain difficult while expressing gratitude for the support she has received.

“Everything from my bones to my bank account is still broken. Any problem I had yesterday is still gonna be there tomorrow, but I’m standing in gratitude, and it feels like this joyous, hard-won, defiant-against-the-odds, honest celebration of life and of the power of the alliance because I’m still here,” Grant said.

The appearance marked Grant’s first public event since suffering the serious fall.