Janel Grant’s legal team is seeking a wide array of internal communications from WWE and Vince McMahon — including board documents, NDA drafts, and materials previously examined by federal investigators — as part of their effort to contest the validity of the arbitration clause.

1. Documents sufficient to show the identity of each individual who participated in drafting and/or reviewing the NDA.

2. All communications between You, on the one hand, and any other person(s), on the other, concerning terminating Ms. Grant’s employment and/or the NDA.

3. All communications between any of Your employees or agents, on the one hand, and any other person(s), on the other, regarding concerning [sic] terminating Ms. Grant’s employment and/or the NDA.

4. All communications between any of WWE’s employees, officers, directors, or agents, on the one hand, and any other person(s), on the other, concerning terminating Ms. Grant’s employment and/or the NDA.

5. All drafts of the NDA.

6. All communications between You, on the one hand, and Linda McMahon, on the other, concerning Ms. Grant and/or the NDA.

7. All communications between You, on the one hand, and Dr. Carlon Colker, on the other, concerning Ms. Grant and/or the NDA.

8. Ms. Grant’s complete employment file.

9. All documents and communications generated by WWE’s human resources personnel, including but not limited to communications to and from Meredith Hutt, regarding Ms. Grant’s employment and separation from WWE and/or the NDA.

10. All communications between You and/or Your counsel, on the one hand, and Jonathan Shapiro, Esq., on the other, concerning the NDA.

11. All Board Materials from January 1, 2019 to January 30, 2025.

12. All minutes of the Board’s Audit Committee from January 1, 2019 to January 30, 2025.

13. All documents and communications between You, on the one hand, and Endeavor, on the other, concerning disclosure of WWE’s litigation liabilities from January 1, 2019 to April 3, 2023.

14. All documents and communications produced by You to government investigators, including but not limited to the Department of Justice and/or Securities and Exchange Commission, concerning Ms. Grant and/or the NDA.

15. Documents sufficient to show (a) all subpoenas and/or voluntary requests for production and/or testimony received by You and/or Your counsel concerning the SEC Action and (b) Your responses and objections, if any, to the government’s requests.

16. All documents and communications concerning WWE’s claim that, “[a]lthough WWE was a party to the Settlement Agreements—one signed in 2019 and one signed in 2022—McMahon failed to disclose the agreements to WWE’s Board of Directors (“Board”), legal department, accountants, financial reporting personnel, and auditor[,]” in the SEC Action.

17. All documents and communications collected and reviewed in response to a request and/or subpoena from the government; determined to be responsive; withheld under an assertion of privilege; and later found to be non-privileged and discoverable under the crime fraud exception by the Southern District of New York, as affirmed by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in In re Grand Jury Subpoenas Dated September 13 (2025), Docket Nos. 24-1588-cv (L), 24-1589-cv (Con) (2d. Cir. Feb 7, 2025).

18. Documents sufficient to show the scope and methodology of the Board’s Internal Investigation.

19. Documents sufficient to identify all person(s) interviewed in the course of the Board’s Internal Investigation.

20. All documents and communications concerning the findings and recommendations of the Board’s Internal Investigation.