Janel Grant is speaking out again.

Back in July 2022, the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report accusing Vince McMahon of sexual misconduct and hush money payments.

The fallout was immediate.

McMahon stepped down, WWE’s board launched an internal investigation, and it later came to light that Grant was at the center of many of the allegations against him.

Now, Grant has taken to Instagram to share her perspective on the 2022 report and everything that followed.

Her statement reads as follows: