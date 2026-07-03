Janel Grant is speaking out again.
Back in July 2022, the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report accusing Vince McMahon of sexual misconduct and hush money payments.
The fallout was immediate.
McMahon stepped down, WWE’s board launched an internal investigation, and it later came to light that Grant was at the center of many of the allegations against him.
Now, Grant has taken to Instagram to share her perspective on the 2022 report and everything that followed.
Her statement reads as follows:
“What I know: In 2022, I believed in good faith that I was participating in a company’s publicly announced investigation. I spent six figures on retainers and medical care. I onboarded a legal team. We spent months of time preparing for an investigation that closed without speaking to me.
What I didn’t know: I learned some things about my past that I didn’t know before while reading public documents from a shareholder’s case.
Without my knowledge and without my consent, explicitly graphic evidence was produced to a special committee as part of this investigation. These photos and exchanges, described in plurals, depict me in some vulnerable and/or compromising way.
The nature of this evidence? Descriptors in documents include “s*xual”
“very graphic language and photos”, “something that looks more like s*xual abuse”
“tr*fficking”, “nefarious” and…
Without my knowledge and without my consent, this evidence was duced, viewed, distilled into graphic summaries, and read out to then current members of the Board of Directors, including some in positions of upper management, and future board members.
I didn’t know any of this until now.
Nobody told me. Nobody told my attorneys (despite the active communications between attorneys). Put aside not speaking with me…
• Why weren’t we notified that this was produced?
• Why were we not told how it was being used?
• Who saw this evidence?
• Who got read outs?
• Where are copies of these images and read outs saved?
Why am I sharing this? 1 don’t want anything remotely like this to happen to anyone else. To see this gives us the ability to clear it, heal from it, address the systems/cultures that enabled it, and create holistic solutions to better support and protect the rights of people.
Safety matters. Dignity matters. How we treat each other matters.”