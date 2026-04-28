Janel Grant has surfaced on social media.

And with an interesting share.

In a new post shared via her official Instagram account, the former WWE employee involved in a major lawsuit against Vince McMahon, Grant showed the letters she received from the FBI between May 2023 and December 2025.

Included in the photos, which you can view below, is a statement on NDA legislation in the state of Connecticut.

“This is the first letter I got from the FBI. I got these letters between May 2023 and mid-December 2025. I never thought l’d get a letter like this, much less years of them.

Ahead of the vote in CT on Raised Bill S.B. 355, l believe it’s important to share this letter in service of the broader conversation.

When the lack of NDA policy is the status quo, I believe this letter will help others see and understand the real-life impact of that baseline.

The evolution of doing business led to a destination point where a company’s public announcement of an internal investigation, during the summer of 2022, was followed by the launch of a federal investigation related to “hush money payments” made from 2006 through 2022 (per Wall Street Journal).

If the Feds reached out to interview any former/current employees and reviewed their evidence, what would that reveal about culture, use of power, treatment of people, and the status quo in practice?

As reflected in Wall Street Journal reporting, federal agents executed a search warrant and delivered a subpoena in the summer of 2023 for documents related to any allegation of “rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination against current or former employees” of this company. That reporting also notes that multiple names appeared in a grand jury subpoena in connection with settlement agreements related to allegations of sexual misconduct including mine. The article dated February 2, 2024 speaks for itself.

This is why I received letters like this – and why I continued to receive them up until a few months ago.

The status quo in practice is how we arrived here. This is our starting line ahead of the vote on Raised Bill S.B. 355.

As the right people are meeting at the right time ahead of this vote, I hope this helps bring clarity and supports productive, dignified conversations that lead to solutions.”