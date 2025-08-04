Representatives for Janel Grant have reacted to the WWE return of Brock Lesnar at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday night.

Following his surprise return to close out SummerSlam Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 3, his first appearance in over two years for WWE, Brock Lesnar was the talk of the town.

That talk has continued into Monday, with headlines still being churned out regarding the unexpected return of “The Beast Incarnate.”

One person talking about the situation is a spokesperson representing Janel Grant, who has an ongoing lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon, which Brock Lesnar is named in, despite not being sued directly.

“For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE’s leadership,” a Janel Grant spokesperson stated. “Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable. This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire.”

The statement continued, “We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong but, in the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant’s updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by McMahon and others while employed at WWE.”

While Brock Lesnar is not a defendant in the ongoing Janel Grant vs. WWE and Vince McMahon lawsuit, he is still named in the allegations. Specifically, Lesnar is named in claims that Grant was allegedly offered to him “sexually” in an effort to persuade him to re-sign with WWE during McMahon’s tenure in power. Those allegations remain part of the ongoing case and have not been withdrawn.

The exact wording from the amended lawsuit regarding this reads as follows:

“McMahon offered Ms. Grant to WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar for a sexual encounter during his formal negotiation of a new contract with WWE, and McMahon ordered Ms. Grant to send Lesnar sexually explicit content of herself.”

As noted, the WWE legal department cleared Brock Lesnar four weeks ago when the process for his return at SummerSlam began.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated the following regarding this situation on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Four weeks ago, WWE Legal cleared him [Brock Lesnar]. As far as why, I don’t know. And that something to speculate on, because there’s a lot of stuff. Obviously everything relates to the Janel Grant lawsuit, and WWE Legal is either confident that their thing goes to arbitration and Lesnar’s not a factor at that point. Or they’re close to a settlement, and at that point Lesnar’s not a factor. Or somebody there just had a change of mind. And I don’t know which one of those it is. I do know, everyone figured this out, but I can tell you also factually, that the reason they didn’t do the press conferences was because of this angle.”