Janel Grant has submitted a new legal petition.

Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling report that Janel Grant’s lawyers filed a pre-action discovery petition today against Dr. Carlon Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, Inc.

Grant alleges she was sent to the clinic by Vince McMahon in November 2019 and received undisclosed treatments, including pills and I.V. infusions. When she inquired about the pills, Colker allegedly questioned her trust in him.

Filed in Connecticut’s Superior Court, the petition claims Colker was aware of a nondisclosure agreement between Grant and McMahon, which is a key issue in an ongoing federal lawsuit. McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis want the dispute moved to private arbitration, citing the NDA signed in January 2022.

Grant’s petition states that Colker regularly treats WWE employees and talent. In January, Grant sued Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, alleging sex trafficking and sexual assault. She claims McMahon recruited a physical therapist from an unnamed clinic to participate in threesomes with her and pressured her into other sexual acts. She also alleges a Peak Wellness employee was involved in several instances of sexual abuse by McMahon.

Grant’s attorney states that Colker prescribed “adrenal trays” or “adrenal supplement trays” without explaining the substances, dosages, or purposes, beyond addressing fatigue. When Grant asked about the supplements causing nausea, Colker reportedly responded by questioning her trust.

The lawsuit mentions a “Celebrity Doctor” from an “Alternative Clinic” urged by McMahon. It is unclear if “Celebrity Doctor” is Colker and “Alternative Clinic” is Peak Wellness. Colker has previously worked with celebrities and athletes and appeared on a 2007 reality show with Shaquille O’Neal.

On May 30, Grant agreed to pause her lawsuit for six months amid a federal investigation into McMahon, who was reported by the Wall Street Journal in February to be under investigation for sexual assault and sex trafficking. Grant filed her lawsuit on January 25.