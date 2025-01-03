A new new court filing regarding Janel Grant’s lawsuit indicates that she plans to amend her complaint against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. The amended complaint is expected to be filed on January 15, 2025, but the specific details of the changes remain unclear at this time.

Grant, a former WWE employee, originally filed the lawsuit in January 2024, accusing McMahon, WWE, and Laurinaitis of sexual assault and sex trafficking. The lawsuit also claims that Grant signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in exchange for a $3 million payment, though McMahon allegedly stopped paying after $1 million.

In response, the defendants (WWE, McMahon, and Laurinaitis) have filed motions to move the case to arbitration. Additionally, the lawsuit was put on hold for six months beginning in June 2024 to accommodate a federal investigation led by the Southern District of New York. While no charges have been filed yet, Grant’s attorneys indicate that the investigation remains active.

As of Thursday, Grant’s legal team has requested a status conference with the court to discuss the schedule moving forward.

The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The Tuesday, December 31, 2024 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 626,000 viewers, according to Jed I Goodman.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on December 24 drew 723,000 viewers.

The NXT on CW show drew a 0.16 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is up from the 0.14 rating in the same key demo on the 12/24 show last week.