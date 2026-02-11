Janel Grant will be making a rare public appearance next week.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the former WWE employee will be speaking live, along with Alex Brown, at the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Grant filed a lawsuit in January 2024 against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

This ultimately led to McMahon resigning from WWE. Laurinaitis was dropped from the lawsuit.

The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence released the following details regarding the 2/19 appearance: