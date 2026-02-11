Janel Grant will be making a rare public appearance next week.
On Wednesday, it was announced that the former WWE employee will be speaking live, along with Alex Brown, at the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence on Thursday, February 19, 2026.
Grant filed a lawsuit in January 2024 against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking.
This ultimately led to McMahon resigning from WWE. Laurinaitis was dropped from the lawsuit.
The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence released the following details regarding the 2/19 appearance:
The event will feature survivors Janel Grant and Alex Brown sharing their lived experiences, alongside advocates, state leaders and policy makers urging legislative action to strengthen protections for incarcerated survivors and ensure transparency and accountability across systems.
Advocates and survivor are calling for changes to state NDA laws to prevent the use of confidentiality provisions that silence survivors of sexual violence, harassment, discrimination and retaliation. Reforming non-disclosure agreement laws ensures that survivors’ rights to speak about harm are enforceable, consistent, and not dependent on the relative power of an employer or institution. Updating state law transforms confidentiality from a tool of coercion into a survivor-centered choice by closing loopholes that allow retaliation, secrecy, and repeated harm.
We are all more vulnerable to coercive control than we realize. Coercive control happens in increments, and entire industries are built on systems of coercive control. Tools such as NDAs can be used to ominously justify anything, and even turn a life into someone else’s storyline, keeping even those who have not signed confidentiality agreements working in fear. Any system that sacrifices people, whether current or former employees, at the expense of safety and human dignity, is dangerous, if not impossible, for someone to ‘leave.’ I’m not alone in living a life looking over my shoulder. Evolving systems and holistic change in how we address sexual violence remains painfully slow. I am here to be a part of the solution and give a voice to people in Connecticut who are living and working in fear. I want to empower others with information in the hopes that we can create a better and safer world.
- MORE JANEL GRANT NEWS: Significant Update Emerges In Vince McMahon-Janel Grant Lawsuit, Judge’s Latest Decision Shifts Direction Of The Case