Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE has officially taken another major step toward its conclusion.

Legal representatives for Grant, McMahon, and WWE have jointly filed to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice. The filing comes after all sides agreed earlier this week to move the case into private arbitration, a development that had been expected in the days following that agreement.

Once the court approves the voluntary dismissal, the matter will formally shift to arbitration, where the dispute will be resolved outside of the public court system.

Should the parties ultimately reach a settlement through arbitration, the terms of any agreement could remain confidential.

From the filing:

Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), Plaintiff Janel Grant, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby files this voluntary dismissal of the above-captioned action. Plaintiff, Defendant World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC, and Defendant Vincent K. McMahon (together, the ‘Parties’) stipulate and agree that this action and all claims pled herein are hereby dismissed with prejudice, but without prejudice as to the Parties’ rights to pursue their claims and defenses in arbitration in accordance with their agreement to arbitrate.

(H/T: POST Wrestling)