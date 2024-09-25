Janel Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis, has issued a statement following the release of Netflix’s highly-anticipated six-episode documentary series, “Mr. McMahon.”

The lawyer representing Grant in the sexual trafficking and assault case against former longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon released the following statement to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling on Wednesday afternoon:

“The ‘Mr. McMahon’ docuseries makes it clear there is no difference between Vince McMahon’s on-air persona and his true self, they are one and the same. His “character” – known for violent outbursts, sexual deviance, and manipulation – is the real Vince McMahon and exactly what Janel Grant experienced behind closed doors at WWE for years.



“While the docuseries put McMahon’s obsession with power and control on full display, it only scratches the surface of his criminal behavior and it fails to tell the full story of his abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking of Ms. Grant. She deserves the opportunity to tell her story, on her own time, and in her own way. We look forward to her day in court and to seeing McMahon at last held accountable for his actions.”

“Mr. McMahon” is available now for paid subscribers of the Netflix streaming service.