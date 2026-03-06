Another update regarding the legal issues between Vince McMahon, WWE and Janel Grant has surfaced.

A press release was issued on March 5 regarding Janel Grant’s attorney testifying before Connecticut Legislature on the NDA reform act.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Janel Grant’s Attorney Testifies Before Connecticut Legislature on NDA Reform

MILFORD, CT – March 5th, 2026 – Janel Grant appeared alongside her attorney Erica O. Nolan in testifying before Connecticut lawmakers this week, urging them to pass legislation that would stop NDAs from being used to silence survivors of workplace sexual misconduct. Erica O. Nolan, Partner at Hurwitz Sagarin & Slossberg and counsel for Ms. Grant, testified before the Connecticut Labor and Public Employees Committee on March 3rd in support of Senate Bill 355.

The proposed bill would limit the use of nondisclosure agreements in cases of workplace harassment and discrimination similar to Ms. Grant’s experiences. “For someone bound by an NDA, intimidation does not have to be loud or obvious – it can be as simple as a letter from a lawyer reminding a victim of what they signed,” Nolan testified. “In Ms. Grant’s case, however, the intimidation has been both loud and obvious. She has faced public retaliation, exposure of her personal information, witness intimidation, and even public mockery on

national television of what she experienced.”

Nolan described Grant as “an incredibly kind, empathetic, and brave woman who has endured tremendous trauma at the hands of her abusers and their enablers.” Ms. Gant, a survivor or workplace sexual assault and human trafficking, was forced to sign an NDA with Vince McMahon and WWE. Since speaking out, she has faced public retaliation. It is an

experience that illustrates exactly why Connecticut needs stronger protections for survivors.

“She has effectively been made an example of what can happen to employees who speak out about misconduct, particularly when the employer is one of the largest in Connecticut,” Nolan said.

Nolan also asked lawmakers to amend the bill to allow survivors to proceed directly to court rather than through Connecticut’s administrative system, which imposes a 300-day deadline that can be impossible for survivors subjected to coercive control by powerful employers. In addition to Nolan, Janel Grant made brief statements about her experiences and her advocacy for the bill. In response to questions posed by Connecticut State Representative Anne Hughes, Janel said “I care very much about the people working and living in fear – including employees who are also in the same boat [as me]. So, there is a holistic change that needs to happen… what you are doing with this legislation is so important.”

Grant and Nolan’s testimony come as Grants federal lawsuit against McMahon and WWE continues.

The case has drawn national attention to the use of NDAs in cases of workplace sexual misconduct.

About Erica. O Nolan

Erica O. Nolan is a Partner at Hurwitz Sagarin & Slossberg, a litigation boutique in Milford, Connecticut. She represents Janel Grant alongside partner David Slossberg and Associate Julie Pinette.