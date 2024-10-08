Janel Grant’s legal team wants former WWE employees released from their non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

In a statement released to the Associated Press, Ann Callis, the attorney for Grant, said if WWE and Endeavor are serious about distancing themselves from Vince McMahon, they would have no problem releasing former employees from NDAs.

Callis released the following statement to the AP:

“If WWE and its parent company Endeavor are serious about parting ways with Vince McMahon and the toxic workplace culture he created, their executives should have no problem with releasing former WWE employees from their NDAs. This is the first step to rehabilitating a company that covered up decades of sexual assault and human trafficking.”

Curtis Vogel, a spokesperson for McMahon, declined to comment on the statement.

McMahon continues to deny all accusations made against him.

UPDATE: Here is the complete statement that was sent to the media today.