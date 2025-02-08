In a legal development on February 7, 2025, attorneys representing Janel Grant filed an updated motion in the Connecticut Superior Court, claiming that Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness, Inc. have withheld critical medical records. The filing is part of Grant’s ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.

This lawsuit stems from allegations Grant made against McMahon, claiming that she was directed to visit Dr. Colker’s clinic in November 2019, where she was allegedly subjected to undisclosed treatments, including intravenous (I.V.) infusions and pills. Grant’s legal team also claimed that these treatments were administered without her informed consent. Dr. Colker, however, has denied the accusations, arguing that the allegations have damaged his professional reputation.

The February 7 filing followed a prior petition for pre-action discovery filed by Grant’s attorneys in July 2024, seeking documents from Colker and Peak Wellness as part of their civil case. In this new filing, Grant’s attorneys revealed that they had learned from Colker’s counsel that Vince McMahon had paid for Colker’s services as Grant’s treating physician. Additionally, they allege that Colker’s attorneys admitted to withholding medical records that could be relevant to the case.

These claims are part of Grant’s amended complaint, and the February 7 filing came after a supplemental motion filed by Colker’s attorneys on February 5. In that motion, Colker’s team requested the dismissal of Grant’s discovery petition, arguing that it did not comply with Connecticut state law. They contended that Grant’s attempt to use the discovery information to add Colker and Peak Wellness to her civil suit was improper. Furthermore, they argued that some of the information sought by Grant’s team was part of confidential settlement agreements.

In response, Grant’s legal team countered that the disclosure of these settlement communications by Colker’s counsel on February 5 rendered them void, and argued that the state law in question did not prevent such discovery from being used in federal court.

Grant’s original lawsuit, filed in January 2024, accuses McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking. After filing the lawsuit, Grant agreed to a six-month pause on the proceedings in May 2024, to allow for the federal investigation into McMahon, who resigned from TKO/WWE following the suit.