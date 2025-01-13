Attorneys representing Janel Grant filed a motion earlier today requesting a status conference regarding Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut.

In the filing, Grant’s attorneys stated they were writing “to inform the Court of the new status quo and request its guidance on how best to move this litigation forward” following the SEC’s announcement of charges against McMahon, which he resolved by paying a $400,000 fine and reimbursing WWE $1.3 million.

The motion also noted that in December 2024, the United States government informed Grant’s attorneys “that it did not plan to seek an extension of the stay and could continue its investigation of Defendants without the stay.”

Grant’s attorneys noted that the SEC Consent Order announced earlier this week was a “material development that is highly relevant to this matter,” stating:

“Plaintiff still intends to amend her complaint as of right. Though Plaintiff was prepared to on January 15, the recent SEC Consent Order and findings regarding Defendants’ nondisclosure agreement with Ms. Grant necessitate additional time for her counsel to assess these developments and incorporate these new (and still-developing) facts into her Amended Complaint. Plaintiff believes that submitting one, comprehensive Amended Complaint after a proper investigation of these developments will promote efficiency and best preserve judicial resources. It is clear that the Court’s guidance is needed to reach consensus on a schedule to move this litigation forward. Plaintiff respectfully requests the Court schedule a status conference at its earliest convenience, and enter an order clarifying that no further submissions are due until the Court instructs otherwise.”

Grant’s attorneys also stated they were withdrawing the proposed schedule for the case, as the Amended Complaint would render it moot.

The Court has not yet issued a response.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)