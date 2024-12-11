The lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis is now active again following the expiration of the stay that had been in place. In June, Grant agreed to pause the lawsuit at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice, which was investigating McMahon, allowing the legal proceedings to be temporarily suspended. However, since there has been no request for an extension to the stay, the case is now able to move forward.

The lawsuit, filed in January, contains serious accusations against McMahon, including sex trafficking, sexual assault, and other claims. It was one of the key events that led to McMahon stepping down from his position at WWE earlier this year. Now that the stay has ended, the case will continue in the Connecticut District Court, and any further developments or motions will proceed without the previous legal delay.

McMahon issued a statement to the Wall Street Journal, commenting at the time, “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.”

The report from the WSJ states, “The grand jury subpoena, described to The Wall Street Journal, offers the first window into the investigation, which began in 2022. The Journal reported in 2022 that McMahon had made payouts to several women who accused him of sexual misconduct while he was CEO and that prosecutors were investigating the payouts. The subpoena also sought communications between McMahon and these women, including Grant.”

