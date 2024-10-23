As we reported earlier today here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, a new lawsuit was filed against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, and parent company TKO Group Holdings.

The lawsuit involves several former WWE ring crew workers who are alleging sexual abuse by former WWE employees.

The lawyer for former WWE employee Janel Grant has issued a statement on the matter, which you can see below:

“The allegations in the ‘ring boys’ lawsuit against WWE are deeply troubling. Vince McMahon made sexual abuse and human trafficking a hallmark of WWE’s culture for decades. Survivors like Janel Grant and other former WWE employees deserve their day in court. All former WWE employees who experienced sexual abuse and harassment should be allowed to tell the truth by having their non-disclosure agreements waived. Ms. Grant stands by all WWE survivors and believes that Mr. McMahon, WWE, and all involved parties must be held accountable.”

Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE earlier this year.