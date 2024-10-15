Janel Grant’s legal team have filed a motion opposing Dr. Carlon Colker, the physician and owner of Peak Wellness, Inc.

As noted, Colker and Peak Wellness, Inc. previously filed a motion to dismiss Grant’s attempts to obtain her own medical records.

Grant’s legal team issued the following statement:

“(Vince) McMahon, who was in direct contact with Dr. Colker, obtained access to Ms. Grant’s private medical records and dictated her treatments. A physical therapist at Peak Wellness joined McMahon in the repeated sexual abuse of Ms. Grant, including one instance in which McMahon defecated on Ms. Grant’s head and forced her to continue engaging in a sexual act with the Peak Wellness employee.”

The attorneys for Grant have requested the following categories of medical and billing records to be turned over by Colker and Peak Wellness, Inc.

* Ms. Grant’s electronic medical records and associated metadata

* Documentation of Peak Wellness’ recordkeeping and billing procedures

* Payment records related to Ms. Grant’s treatment

* Payment arrangements between Dr. Colker, McMahon, and/or WWE

* Information on the purpose and nature of Ms. Grant’s treatments

* Communications between Dr. Colker and McMahon regarding Ms. Grant

* Details on Dr. Colker’s role in referring Ms. Grant’s attorney for an NDA negotiation

Lawyers for Grant filed a pre-action discovery petition against Colker and Peak Wellness, Inc. that claimed she was sent to the clinic by Vince McMahon in November of 2019 while working for WWE, and received treatments that were not disclosed to her, including pills and I.V. infusions.

This led to Colker and Peak Wellness, Inc. denying any improper treatment and citing damages to his name and reputation due to the allegations, resulting in him filing for discovery against Grant back in August.