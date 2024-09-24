Janel Grant’s legal team has already responded to the statement released today by Vince McMahon about the Netflix docuseries, “Mr. McMahon,” which premieres this Wednesday.

Attorney for Janel Grant, Former WWE Employee and Sexual Assault Survivor, Responds to Vince McMahon

NEW YORK – Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant, the former WWE employee and sexual assault and human trafficking survivor who has filed a lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the WWE organization, released the following statement ahead of the premiere of Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” docuseries.

“Vince McMahon physically and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted and human trafficked Janel Grant for more than two years. Calling his horrific and criminal behavior “an affair” is delusional and nothing more than a sad attempt to save his shredded reputation. Although Ms. Grant has not seen the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, we hope it shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior.

“Ms. Grant will no longer be silenced by McMahon. Her story, though deeply troubling and exceptionally painful, is one that can help other abuse survivors find their voices. We seek to hold McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accountable and to give Ms. Grant her day in court.”