Reactions to today’s news regarding Vince McMahon reaching a $1.7 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over hush-money deals.

In addition to Vince McMahon releasing a statement, and the SEC themselves issuing a statement, the legal team for Janel Grant has also commented.

Ann Callis, the attorney for Janel Grant, sent the following statement to us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com regarding the news: