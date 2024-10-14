As we reported back on October 8th here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, representatives for Janel Grant have asked for nondisclosure agreements to be waived in their lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis. Grant filed her lawsuit in January and is accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

A spokesperson for Grant, Kendra Barkoff Lamy, recently spoke to Scott Johnson of “Going Ringside” where she was asked about whether McMahon’s relationship with Donald Trump might come into play if Trump wins the 2024 election. She said,

“There is no politics at play here. This is a straight case where a woman was human trafficked. That is exactly what this is. I have worked with a lot of survivors over the years. I’ve represented Harvey Weinstein actresses, I’ve represented (Jeffrey) Epistein survivors. This is sort of what I do. There are no politics at play. This is exactly what it is, which is human trafficking.”

When asked if Trump might pardon McMahon if he gets into office, Lamy replied, “I think that, hopefully, the facts will be followed and that the law will be followed, and that he will be held accountable.”