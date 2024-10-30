As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Vince McMahon is planning to launch a new “entertainment hub company” to fund, develop, and produce film and TV projects.

It is said that multiple people who previously worked for WWE are associated with the new project, including Brad Blum and Kristen Prouty.

Kendra Barkoff Lamy, the spokesperson representing Janel Grant, has issued a statement on the former WWE Chairman’s new company. Her statement reads as follows,

“Both on and off the camera, Vince McMahon has built a reputation for his violent outbursts, sexual deviance, manipulation, and abuse. No one who cares about survivors and justice should want to work for or with any company of McMahon’s. He needs to be held accountable for the heinous acts he committed against Janel Grant and others at WWE.”

The spokesperson for Janel Grant, a former @WWE employee and sexual assault survivor, reacts to reports that @VinceMcMahon is launching a new company. Read @kabarkoff full statement below: pic.twitter.com/saiSgLmuQ8 — WWE Survivors (@WWESurvivors) October 30, 2024

In an interview with Forbes on Tuesday, Lamy also addressed the lack of sexual harassment policy on WWE’s corporate website. She stated,

“WWE has been sued many times for failing to protect employees from sexual misconduct by executives and toxic workplace culture, including by Janel Grant, who endured years of sexual abuse at the hands of founder and former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and the WWE organization. It is outrageous that WWE claims to have improved their workplace environment, yet they have no visible sexual harassment or workplace conduct policies listed on their website. This means WWE employees have no reference for appropriate behavior and no visible guidelines to report abuse. This is yet another example of WWE’s carelessness and failure to protect their employees, and we can only hope no one is harmed by this dangerous oversight. WWE employees deserve better.”