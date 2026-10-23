Kento Miyahara reached a familiar mark on All Japan Pro Wrestling’s 54th anniversary, and his next defense could take him beyond it. He defeated Ryuki Honda at Korakuen Hall on October 22 for his 10th consecutive Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship defense, tying the record shared by Toshiaki Kawada and Miyahara’s own earlier reign. Honda had beaten him during September’s Odo Tournament, but Miyahara survived the challenger’s Final Vent in the title match and won with the Shutdown suplex. Yuma Aoyagi then challenged him, and Miyahara named December 31 for their meeting, with a record 11th defense now in sight.

All Japan also filled the field for its World’s Strongest Tag Determination League. The promotion announced 12 teams across two blocks for the tournament beginning November 15, including World Tag Team Champions Jun and Rei Saito, Kento Miyahara with Hyo Ogawa, and Suwama with Go Shiozaki. The lineup turns Suwama and Shiozaki’s recent agreement to team into a full tournament run rather than a one-off pairing.

AJPW and DRAGONGATE’s faction rivalry produced another confrontation on the anniversary card. Yuma Anzai, Yuma Aoyagi and Ren Ayabe won by disqualification against Madoka Kikuta, ISHIN and Yoshiki Kato after the visiting side attacked the referee. Anzai then called for a singles match with Kikuta on December 31, and Kikuta accepted in the ring, although the official card still needs confirmation.

All Japan also set a debut for trainee Genki Hanawa, who joined the dojo in April. He is scheduled to face Hideki Suzuki at the promotion’s December 31 Yoyogi event. The announcement gives Hanawa a veteran opponent on the same major show chosen for Miyahara’s next defense.

Kikyo Furusawa and Rian ended Sakura Aya and Sayaka Kurei’s NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship reign at STARDOM’s October 20 Korakuen Hall show. Rian pinned Aya after the Hanaguruma at 16:32, making the Ito Respect Army pair the sixth champions. Kurei had returned from an injury absence for the defense, an outcome that changes the title picture after last week’s return announcement.

Hanan kept the Wonder of Stardom Championship in the family showdown that headlined STARDOM’s October 18 event in Utsunomiya. She pinned her younger sister Hina with a wrist-clutch backdrop hold at 19:40 for her fifth defense. The sisters had previously met for the Future of Stardom title in 2022, giving this challenge a history beyond the white belt.

STARDOM added an eight-on-eight STARS versus H.A.T.E. elimination match to its October 29 Ota Ward event. The newly announced match gives the factions another direct contest on a card already built around Suzu Suzuki’s World of Stardom defense against Starlight Kid. It also puts the expanded STARS lineup against H.A.T.E. as a unit rather than limiting the feud to a singles confrontation.

DDT announced a roster addition with a substantial match already waiting for him. Shinya Aoki will formally join the promotion on November 3, the same day he faces Zack Sabre Jr. at Ryogoku Kokugikan. Aoki had worked with DDT before, but the company’s October 18 announcement changes his relationship with it from recurring participant to signed wrestler.

Yuki Iino now knows how his DDT tenure will end before his move to Pro Wrestling NOAH. DDT confirmed that he will face his The Apex partner Yukio Naya in a singles match at the November 3 Ryogoku show. The match came together after Iino defeated Danshoku “Dandy” Dino in an impromptu bout at Korakuen Hall on October 18 and asked Naya for one last meeting.

Takeshi Masada and Yuya Koroku made their first successful KO-D Tag Team Championship defense against ROMANCE DAWN’s Soma Takao and Shota on October 18. Koroku pinned Takao, and DDT then set Hideki Okatani and Ilusion as their next challengers for November 3. The result advances the title story from Masada and Koroku’s September win and the previously booked ROMANCE DAWN challenge.

Daisuke Sasaki, Hideki Okatani and Ilusion retained DDT’s KO-D Six-Man Tag Team Championship against NωA Jr. at the same October 18 event. After the defense, Kazuma Sumi said the challenger trio would take a break, closing a chapter for a group that had pursued the belts. The champions’ first successful defense also kept Okatani and Ilusion in possession of gold as they moved toward their KO-D tag challenge.

Ryusuke Taguchi completed two DDT UNIVERSAL Championship defenses on consecutive days across two promotions. He defeated Dick Togo at NJPW’s October 17 Ishikari event, then made his fourth defense by submitting Akito at DDT’s Korakuen Hall show the following day. DDT named To-y as the next challenger for November 29.

DDT also announced three trainee debuts for its December 9 Korakuen Hall show. Shuntaro Kobayashi, Maito Furuhashi and Haruki Sato are scheduled to make their first matches on the same card. The announcement gives the promotion a concrete incoming class alongside its November roster addition.

Taichi’s October 17 homecoming at his former school in Ishikari reunited him with Zack Sabre Jr. as Dangerous Tekkers. They defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru and NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji in the main event, bringing a former NJPW title-winning team together against opponents from different chapters of Taichi’s career. Toshiaki Kawada also made a surprise appearance at the event, according to NJPW’s account.

The same Ishikari show resolved the identity behind NJPW’s “Lonely Wolf” mask. Aaron Wolf revealed himself before teaming with Kumagoro Hokkai to defeat Bishamon’s Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. Wolf had retained the NEVER Openweight Championship five days earlier, but this was a separate appearance built around Taichi’s special event.

Mikey Nicholls returned to a NOAH ring on October 20 to support Shane Haste before their October 25 GHC Tag Team Championship three-way. NOAH described it as Nicholls’ first appearance there in roughly 10 and a half years. Last week’s report covered the addition of the Good Brothers to the title match; Nicholls’ physical return is the new step toward it.

All Japan’s anniversary show also brought an update from Atsuki Aoyagi, who has been absent while recovering from surgery. Aoyagi told the Korakuen Hall audience on October 22 that he can walk again and is working toward an in-ring return. The promotion did not announce a return date, so his progress remains an update rather than a match booking.

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling held contract signings on October 22 for two November 8 title matches at Korakuen Hall. Princess of Princess Champion Yuki Arai and challenger Shoko Nakajima signed for their main event, while International Princess Champion Suzume and challenger Shino Takami signed for their defense. The bouts had already been announced, but the signings brought both title programs together at a formal press event.

TJPW separately confirmed the first match for trainee and active idol Shiori Futaba at its November 8 Korakuen Hall event. Futaba will team with Rika Tatsumi and Miu Watanabe against Mizuki, Wakana Uehara and Miho Ashida in a six-woman bout. Her debut had already been announced, while this week’s card identifies the wrestlers sharing her first match.

Big Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed two championship matches for its October 30 Korakuen Hall card. Akira Kitamura will defend the BJW Junior Heavyweight title against WILLY, and the Yokohama Shopping Street Six-Man Tag Team Championship will also be contested. The latest card pairs Abdullah Kobayashi with Rina Yamashita against Dale Patricks and Takumi Sakurai in a fluorescent-light deathmatch.

Sources: All Japan’s October 22 event report and results, tag league announcement, STARDOM’s NEW BLOOD title report, Wonder title report, October 29 card, DDT’s October 18 event report and trainee debut announcement, NJPW’s Ishikari report, NOAH’s October 20 report, TJPW’s contract signing report and Futaba debut card, and Big Japan’s October 30 card. These promotion reports establish the results and announcements summarized above.