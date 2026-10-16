Marigold has put three singles titles on the line in one Grand Destiny match. The promotion’s October 13 press conference confirmed Miku Aono, Mayu Iwatani and Victoria Yuzuki for a three-way survival match at Ryogoku Sumo Hall on October 24, with the winner taking the World, Superfly and United National championships. It is the kind of decision that can redraw a title picture in one night, and the format means one woman must outlast both rivals to leave with all three belts.

NJPW’s October 12 King of Pro-Wrestling show produced a title change in Ryogoku. OSKAR, Yuto-Ice and Jeff Cobb beat Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan and HENARE for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship, according to NJPW’s match report. OSKAR and Yuto-Ice now hold that title alongside the IWGP Tag Team Championship, while the postmatch exchange set up an IWGP tag challenge from Ospreay and Callum Newman.

Gabe Kidd denied Shota Umino’s bid to reclaim the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in another major Ryogoku result. NJPW reported that Kidd won with the Second Chapter after a violent match and that Taichi emerged afterward as the next challenger. Umino’s return to this rivalry ended without the title he lost earlier in the year.

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s October 25 GHC Tag Team Championship match became a three-way after Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows entered the picture. NOAH’s official card now puts the Good Brothers against champions Manabu Soya and Yuki Iino and the previously announced Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls. Their arrival changed the shape of a title defense that already had two teams with a claim to the belts.

All Japan crowned new Asia Tag Team Champions in Sendai on October 11. The promotion’s results show MUSASHI and Seiki Yoshioka beating Dan Tamura and Seigo Tachibana for the vacant titles, their third reign together. Hideki Suzuki and Shota Kofuji then stepped forward as prospective challengers, giving the new champions an immediate direction.

Jun and Rei Saito also kept All Japan gold in their home region that day. The official Sendai report records the Saito Brothers defeating Yuma Aoyagi and Yuma Anzai to retain the World Tag Team Championship. The result stopped a reunited pair of prominent singles wrestlers from taking the belts ahead of All Japan’s autumn tag season.

STARDOM’s High Speed title match led to an unusual crossover for its next major event. STARDOM confirmed that Yuna Mizumori defeated Natsupoi on October 11 for her sixth defense, then Shingo Takagi appeared as Natsupoi’s partner for a mixed tag against Mizumori and Hirooki Goto on October 29. The defense stands on its own, but the NJPW involvement gives the aftermath a wider stage.

Maybach Taniguchi’s approaching farewell took a concrete turn at NOAH’s October 15 Korakuen Hall show. He helped Kenoh defeat Masa Kitamiya in a lumberjack death match, and NOAH’s results record KENTA asking him to team for one last Ryogoku match. NOAH subsequently listed KENTA and Maybach Taniguchi against Kitamiya and Takashi Sugiura for October 25, turning the previously announced retirement into a specific final bout for the Maybach persona.

Marigold has also named the match that will close Mai Sakurai’s time with the promotion. Its Grand Destiny lineup places Sakurai with Natsumi Showzuki and Erina Yamanaka against Chanyota, Diana Strong and Mila Smidt on October 24. Last week’s Japan Ring Report covered Sakurai’s departure announcement; this week’s development is the confirmed farewell match and opponents.

The All Japan TV Six-Man Tag Team Championship changed hands on October 12 in Kitakami. All Japan’s event report lists Hideki Suzuki, Masayuki Kono and Shota Kofuji beating Ryuki Honda, Kuma Arashi and Seigo Tachibana for the belts. The result gives Kofuji and Suzuki a second championship path as they also pursue the newly crowned Asia tag champions.

NJPW released the 12-team field for this year’s Super Junior Tag League on October 13. Its official lineup places champions El Desperado and Mistico in the tournament and includes KUSHIDA with AEW’s Nick Wayne, among other cross-promotion pairings. The two block winners are scheduled to meet at Power Struggle in Hiroshima on November 3.

YOH’s run as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion continued through a quick turnaround at King of Pro-Wrestling. NJPW reported that he caught Robbie Eagles in the Five Star Clutch to retain on October 12, five days after defending against Robbie X. It was YOH’s fourth defense, and another result against a challenger from TMDK.

Aaron Wolf also kept his NJPW singles title in Ryogoku. NJPW’s report says the NEVER Openweight Champion defeated Kosei Fujita with a modified Northern Lights Bomb after the junior heavyweight had threatened him with suplexes and submissions. The defense answered Fujita’s earlier pin over Wolf in a tag match.

Suwama and Go Shiozaki agreed to form a team after their six-man loss at All Japan’s Sendai show. All Japan’s ringside and backstage accounts describe Suwama asking Shiozaki to join him and Shiozaki accepting, despite Odyssey pinning Shiozaki in the match. The pairing brings together two 2004 debutants with long histories near the top of Japanese wrestling.

Sayaka Kurei has a date for her STARDOM return and a title defense on the same night. STARDOM announced that Kurei, out since September 6 while receiving treatment for an injury, will reunite with Sakura Aya against Furusawa Kian and Rian for the NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship on October 20. The bout restores a match that had previously been called off when Rian was absent.

Two injured Marigold wrestlers now have confirmed return matches at Grand Destiny. Marigold’s card has Kizuna Tanaka, returning after about nine months of rehabilitation from a fractured and dislocated ankle, facing Shinki, while Seri Yamaoka teams with Yuuka Yamazaki against Komomo Minami and Nagisa Tachibana. Their returns add more than a title focus to the promotion’s Ryogoku event.

NOAH’s masked M.P.I. revealed himself as Luis Mante during the promotion’s October 15 Korakuen Hall event. NOAH’s official results identify the man behind the mask before his October 25 GHC National Championship challenge against Naomichi Marufuji. Last week’s report covered the mystery entrant and the title match; the identity reveal is the new development.

NOAH wrestler Atsushi Kotoge will make his first defense of GLEAT’s G-REX Championship on November 14 in Osaka. NOAH announced that Takehiro Yamamura will challenge him at GLEAT Ver.34. It is a notable independent title crossing promotion lines, with the champion representing Team NOAH on a GLEAT card.

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling’s Next Gen Tournament began with a win for Ren Konatsu in Choshi on October 12. TJPW’s official results show Konatsu beating Momo Sato, then Shion Kanzaki defeating Chieri Sakimori in the next tournament match on October 14. Those opening results move the four-woman competition toward its November 8 conclusion at Korakuen Hall.

DDT has booked Thai wrestler Shivam for his first appearance with the company on October 24 in Yokohama. DDT’s full card puts him in an eight-man tag with Takeshi Masada, Yuya Koroku and Yuni against Daisuke Sasaki, Hideki Okatani, MJ Paul and Ilusion. The announcement brings a former SETUP Openweight Champion into DDT during the build to its November Ryogoku show.