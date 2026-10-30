Tetsuya Naito turned back OZAWA at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s October 25 Ryogoku show to make his first successful defense of the GHC Heavyweight Championship. Naito won with Destino after 25 minutes and 47 seconds, and Kenoh came out of the night asking for a title match at Korakuen Hall on November 9. That challenge is an ask from Kenoh, not a confirmed booking.

Marigold’s Grand Destiny delivered the title picture change its three-title main event promised. As Fightful reported, Mayu Iwatani won the October 24 elimination match against Miku Aono and Victoria Yuzuki, leaving Ryogoku with the Marigold World, United National and Super Fly championships. The promotion had specified that the survivor would take all three belts, so this was a championship consolidation rather than three separate title matches.

Suzu Suzuki retained STARDOM’s World Championship against Starlight Kid on October 29, finishing their 23-minute match with a German suplex hold for her third defense. Suzuki then named Maika as the opponent she wanted next, but 5 Star Grand Prix winner Rina interrupted and staked her own claim to the December 29 Ryogoku title match. STARDOM’s report records the confrontation; the resulting title program still needs a formal card announcement.

NOAH announced on October 27 that HAYATA will be out of action because of an injury to his left anterior cruciate ligament. Black Menso-re replaces him in the NOAH Jr. Grand Prix 2 field and is now listed against Dragon Bane in the first round on November 15. The promotion did not give a return date.

Luis Mante won the GHC National Championship from Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH’s October 25 event. The result ended Marufuji’s reign in his fifth defense and completed Mante’s rapid move from the masked M.P.I. reveal earlier this month to a NOAH singles title.

Dradition added three wrestlers to its roster on October 29: MAZADA, Katsushi Takemura and Ryunosuke Nagai. The promotion specifically described the first two signings as a return to their roots with Tatsumi Fujinami’s Muga lineage and booked Takemura against Shuji Ishikawa for November 6. Nagai, who debuted last December, is the son of Dradition wrestler Mitsuya Nagai.

All Japan’s TV Six-Man Tag Team Championship changed hands in Tomakomai on October 27. Go Shiozaki, Yuma Aoyagi and Yasutaka Yano defeated Hideki Suzuki, Masayuki Kono and Shota Kofuji, with Yano pinning Kofuji. Suzuki’s team had won the belts on October 12, making this a quick reversal during the Hokkaido tour.

STARS won its eight-on-eight elimination match against H.A.T.E. at STARDOM Crimson Nightmare. Hanan pinned Natsuko Tora to close the October 29 contest after Maika had eliminated Bea Priestley and Tora had eliminated Maika. The result gave STARS a team victory in a feud that had expanded well beyond a standard tag match.

Manabu Soya and Yuki Iino kept NOAH’s GHC Tag Team Championship in a three-way match with TMDK’s Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls and the Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. The champions recorded their third defense on October 25, and KENTA and Tetsuya Endo subsequently made clear that they want the next shot. NOAH had added Anderson and Gallows to this match after the original TMDK challenge, as the previous report noted.

DDT added Konosuke Takeshita to its November 3 Ryogoku card during the October 24 Yokohama show. Daisuke Sasaki’s scheduled singles match with Danshoku Dieno became a three-way with Takeshita after the wrestlers confronted each other in the ring. The change brings one of DDT’s biggest names into the promotion’s next major event.

NJPW announced two Lucha Kingdom matches on October 28 for its November 16 show at Arena Mexico. IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji will team with Hirooki Goto against Mistico and Ultimo Guerrero, while Konosuke Takeshita will face Barbaro Cavernario. NJPW said its earlier plan for Mistico against El Desperado was set aside because of Desperado’s injury.

Natsupoi and Shingo Takagi won their mixed tag match against Yuna Mizumori and Hirooki Goto at STARDOM’s October 29 show. STARDOM credited Natsupoi with the fall after a tandem finish with Takagi, giving the married pair a win in their first team match. The crossover followed Mizumori’s earlier High Speed title defense over Natsupoi, so it also gave that rivalry another stage.

MUSASHI and Seiki Yoshioka made their first defense of All Japan’s Asia Tag Team Championship in Obihiro on October 29. Yoshioka pinned Shota Kofuji to beat Kofuji and Hideki Suzuki, keeping the junior heavyweight champions in position for the World Tag League. The challengers had also lost the TV six-man belts two days earlier.

NJPW’s Super Junior Tag League reached its final A Block stretch with Robbie X and Taiji Ishimori and the House of Torture team of DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in front. Their October 27 wins eliminated the teams of Mistico and Masatora Yasuda and Master Wato and KUUKAI from contention, while KUSHIDA and Nick Wayne remained alive. The final A Block matches were set for October 31, outside this report’s results window.

Maybach Taniguchi wrestled the final match of that persona at NOAH’s Ryogoku show, teaming with KENTA against Masa Kitamiya and Takashi Sugiura. NOAH’s event report says he left the mask in the ring afterward, ending a chapter before Shuhei Taniguchi’s previously announced retirement dates. The October 25 match is the new development; his retirement announcement was covered earlier this month.

Kai Fujimura retained NOAH’s GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship against Dragon Bane on the same card. Fujimura won with the Death Hanger for his second defense, keeping that title with J2KX as the division moves toward its next junior tournament. The result was distinct from the junior tag title defense elsewhere on the show.

Shuji Kondo took NOAH’s GHC 200 Championship from HAYATA by countout in 131 seconds on October 25. The unusual belt’s 200-second limit made the result possible without a pin or submission, and the title switch came two days before NOAH announced HAYATA’s injury absence. NOAH’s results identify Kondo as the championship’s second holder.

STARDOM finalized the schedule for its Goddesses of Stardom Tag League this week. Eighteen teams will compete in two nine-team blocks across 72 league matches, with the top two teams from each block advancing to the November 29 semifinals and final. The field had been announced earlier; the complete match schedule is this week’s update.

Sendai Girls confirmed a November 22 Korakuen Hall title match for Manami against Chihiro Hashimoto after its October 24 Shinkiba show. The promotion’s result says Manami renewed her challenge following Hashimoto’s tag victory, giving their singles championship program a firm date. Hyper Active also called for a shot at the tag champions after the main event, though that challenge was not listed as an official match.

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Next Gen Tournament advanced on October 24 when Ren Konatsu submitted Shion Kanzaki to reach the final. Momo Sato also recorded her first unassisted singles win by submitting Chieri Sakimori, keeping the other path to the final open. TJPW’s official results separate the two matches, and the tournament now has a clearer shape heading into its November dates.

Sources for these developments include NOAH’s October 25 results and HAYATA announcement, plus Marigold’s Grand Destiny match format. Also see STARDOM’s World title report, elimination match, mixed tag and Tag League schedule; the Dradition roster announcement; All Japan’s October 27 and October 29 reports; DDT Yokohama results; NJPW’s Lucha Kingdom announcement and Super Junior Tag League update; Sendai Girls results; and TJPW Kasukabe results.