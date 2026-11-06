Kenny Omega has his Tokyo Dome title match. He pinned IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji in a non-title three-way at NJPW Power Struggle on November 3, and the promotion confirmed Omega against Tsuji for Wrestle Kingdom 21 at its November 4 press conference.

Omega landed the One Winged Angel on both Tsuji and Boltin Oleg before covering the champion in Hiroshima. Their January 4 match appears on NJPW’s confirmed Wrestle Kingdom card, moving the challenge beyond the proposal WrestlingHeadlines covered in October.

Will Ospreay and Callum Newman’s already tense partnership finally broke during their IWGP Tag Team title challenge. NJPW reported that Newman struck with a chair, drawing a disqualification that left Yuto-Ice and OSKAR as champions, and confirmed Ospreay against Newman for the Tokyo Dome.

Gabe Kidd kept the IWGP Global title by beating Taichi with the Death Dog Driver in Power Struggle’s main event. His post-match attack on NJPW president Hiroshi Tanahashi brought Yuya Uemura into the ring, and NJPW made Kidd against Uemura official for January 4 the next day.

Shingo Takagi will also get Jon Moxley in a singles match at Wrestle Kingdom. After Takagi and Jeff Cobb beat Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in Hiroshima, NJPW confirmed an Unbound match for the Dome, with no disqualifications or holds barred.

YOH’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight title defense against former partner SHO carries more than a belt into January. Under the stipulations they accepted, YOH leaves NJPW if he loses, while a SHO defeat would force him out of HOUSE OF TORTURE and back alongside YOH in Roppongi 3K.

The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag titles are vacant because El Desperado remains sidelined with a back injury. NJPW has booked a three-way title decider at Wrestle Kingdom involving Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X, Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita, and Mistico with a partner still to be named.

Ishimori and Robbie X earned their place by winning the Super Junior Tag League final over Eagles and Fujita at Power Struggle. That result gave the tournament winners a Dome title opportunity, even though the vacancy changed the usual path from challenge to championship decider.

NJPW also revealed the 16 teams for World Tag League on November 5. The two eight-team blocks begin competition November 23, with a December 13 final in Kumamoto; the field includes IWGP Tag champions Yuto-Ice and OSKAR, Ryohei Oiwa with Hartley Jackson, and Taichi with an unannounced partner.

DDT’s Ultimate Party in Ryogoku produced a different sort of main-event finish. MAO retained the KO-D Openweight Championship against Chris Brookes by countout after a long fight outside the ring, recording his sixth defense, and fellow STRANGE LOVE CONNECTION member Yukio Naya was named his November 29 challenger.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shinya Aoki in Ultimate Party’s semifinal. The result settled their advertised singles meeting on DDT’s biggest November card, which also brought several NJPW-connected names into the Ryogoku lineup.

Konosuke Takeshita won the show’s three-way over Daisuke Sasaki and Danshoku Dieno. His Raging Fire finished Sasaki, completing the match DDT added after Takeshita’s return to the card had turned a planned singles bout into a three-man contest.

Yuki Iino wrestled his last match as a DDT roster member against Yukio Naya, who won with a backdrop. Iino’s move to NOAH had already been announced, but the November 3 farewell made the transition real in the ring after nine years with DDT.

DDT’s KO-D Tag Team champions Takeshi Masada and Yuya Koroku survived a challenge from Hideki Okatani and Ilusion for their second defense. Sanshiro Takagi then called for a November 29 title match with a partner he has yet to reveal.

Shunma Katsumata retained the DDT EXTREME Championship against Yuki Ueno under a rope-and-weight stipulation that made each escape more costly. Naomi Yoshimura stepped forward afterward, and DDT set their title match for December 9 at Korakuen Hall.

Jun Kasai defeated his son Hinata Kasai in their first singles match at the same Ryogoku event. The younger Kasai’s attempt to score his first unassisted win ended with his father hitting Pinche Loco, giving a personal match a decisive result without a title attached.

All Japan’s Saito Brothers kept the World Tag Team Championship against Cal Bloom and Shotaro Ashino on November 3 in Sapporo. Jun and Rei Saito finished Bloom with the Yagiyama Cyclone for their fourth defense, reversing the momentum Bloom had gained by pinning Jun in a tag match last month.

Dan Tamura retained All Japan’s World Junior Heavyweight Championship against Rising HAYATO on that card. Tamura’s Last Ride ended the 22-minute match and gave him a third successful defense.

Oddyssey supplied the Sapporo show’s title change, beating Masaaki Mochizuki for the GAORA TV Championship. Mochizuki’s second defense ended when Oddyssey landed a splash from the second rope, making the challenger the belt’s 35th holder.

STARDOM’s Goddesses of Stardom Tag League opened with a setback for World Champion Suzu Suzuki. She and Rina Yamashita won on November 1 but lost to Utami Hayashishita and Saya Iida in Numazu on November 3, an early result with consequences in the Blue Goddess block.

NOAH has postponed Michinoku Pro wrestler Tsunagu Sato’s first-round Junior Grand Prix 2 match after he suffered a concussion during a November 1 bout. The promotion moved his match from November 9 in Korakuen Hall to November 14 in Osaka, while warning that his participation still depends on his condition that day.