OZAWA won Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N-1 Victory for the first time on October 4, defeating Kaito Kiyomiya in the tournament final at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Gymnasium. The result sends him to Ryogoku Kokugikan on October 25 for a GHC Heavyweight Championship match against Tetsuya Naito, a far bigger prize than the one at stake when the final was set.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s heavyweight tag titles changed hands on October 6 when Knockout Bros, OSKAR and Yuto-Ice, beat HENARE and Great-O-Khan. Their second IWGP Tag Team Championship reign now runs straight into another United Empire meeting: NJPW has announced Jeff Cobb as their partner for an October 12 challenge to the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team champions.

Mai Sakurai said she will leave Marigold following its October 24 Grand Destiny event, according to Weekly Pro Wrestling’s report from the promotion’s October 3 show. Her departure is a notable change for a company still establishing its roster, and her announcement gives fans a firm date for her final Marigold appearance.

Yuki Arai survived Suzume to retain Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Princess of Princess Championship at Wrestle Princess VII on October 3. TJPW lists it as Arai’s fifth successful defense, and Shoko Nakajima emerged as her next challenger for November 8.

TJPW also crowned new Princess Tag Team champions at Wrestle Princess VII, as Yuki Aino and Haru Kazashiro defeated Miu Watanabe and Rika Tatsumi. The title switch gives Aino and Kazashiro a new place at the top of the promotion’s tag division after one of its biggest events of the year.

NOAH’s Shuhei Taniguchi announced his retirement on October 4. The promotion has scheduled a December 10 farewell event in his hometown of Kurayoshi and a final appearance at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on January 10, 2027, giving his long NOAH career a two-stop conclusion.

STARDOM has made Suzu Suzuki’s next World of Stardom Championship defense official: she will face Starlight Kid on October 29 at Ota City General Gymnasium. The company lists the match as Suzuki’s third defense, putting one of its leading titles in the spotlight before the month ends.

YO-HEY and Jun Masaoka beat Dragon Bane and Alejandro for the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship at NOAH’s October 4 Yoyogi show. Masaoka pinned Alejandro to claim his first GHC title, and Daiki Odashima subsequently asked for a shot at the new champions alongside Alejandro.

YOH retained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Robbie X on October 7. NJPW has lined up Robbie Eagles as his next challenger on October 12, giving YOH only five days between title defenses.

A masked wrestler introduced as M.P.I made an immediate impact at NOAH’s Yoyogi event, teaming with BUSHI against Naomichi Marufuji and HAYATA and pinning HAYATA. NOAH subsequently set M.P.I against Marufuji for the GHC National Championship on October 25, turning the newcomer’s first appearance into a title opportunity.

Shane Haste used NOAH’s October 4 event to call on his longtime tag partner Mikey Nicholls for another run together. NOAH has since scheduled Haste and Nicholls to challenge Manabu Soya and Yuki Iino for the GHC Tag Team Championship on October 25.

Dan Tamura kept All Japan Pro Wrestling’s World Junior Heavyweight Championship by beating Seiki Yoshioka on October 3. All Japan has since confirmed Rising HAYATO as Tamura’s next challenger for its November 3 show in Sapporo.

Miyu Yamashita retained the EVE International Championship against Arisu Endo at TJPW’s Wrestle Princess VII. The October 3 result was Yamashita’s second defense of the title, adding an international championship match to a card that also reshaped TJPW’s own title picture.

Yota Tsuji and Ryohei Oiwa met at an October 5 NJPW press conference to formally sign for their October 12 IWGP Heavyweight Championship match. Oiwa enters as this year’s G1 Climax winner, and the contract signing moved their already announced meeting into its final week.

NOAH announced the second edition of its Junior Grand Prix on October 4, confirming a new tournament for its junior heavyweight division. The promotion also released the field and schedule, giving the division a separate competition beyond its October title matches.

Zeus defeated Naomi Yoshimura at DDT’s October 4 event celebrating Yoshimura’s tenth wrestling anniversary. Afterward, Zeus invited Yoshimura to his own twentieth anniversary event on October 11, and Yoshimura accepted, extending their meeting into another milestone show.

Marigold has booked Victoria Yuzuki to defend the United National Championship against Diana Strong on October 10. The promotion lists it as Yuzuki’s fifth defense, placing a title match at the center of its next weekend card.

NJPW added a three-way STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship match to its November 16 Lucha Kingdom event in Mexico City. Champions Los Hermanos Chavez will face Templario and Francesco Akira, along with Titán and Taiji Ishimori, bringing two Japan-connected teams into the title picture.

Shoko Nakajima successfully defended the SETUP All Asia Women’s Championship against Zara Zucker at Wrestle Princess VII on October 3. TJPW lists it as Nakajima’s first defense, and the victory preceded her move toward Arai’s Princess of Princess Championship.