Go Shiozaki and Suwama handed the Saito Brothers a loss on the opening day of All Japan Pro Wrestling’s World’s Strongest Tag Determination League. Shiozaki pinned Jun Saito with a lariat in the November 15 Korakuen Hall main event, putting the new team ahead of the reigning World Tag Team Champions in A Block before either side could settle into the tournament.

The All Japan results show Shiozaki and Suwama winning in 24:46, a substantial first result for a pairing formed last month. The same opener also put defending league winners Ren Ayabe and Talos over Daisuke Sekimoto and Kengo Mashimo, while Yuma Aoyagi and Yuma Anzai beat Hideki Suzuki and Timothy Thatcher in B Block. The Saitos’ belts were not on the line, but their first league match made the field look considerably less predictable.

STARDOM has now made its year-end World of Stardom Championship route official. The promotion announced that champion Suzu Suzuki will defend against Maika at Korakuen Hall on December 10, and the winner will face 5 Star GP winner Rina at Dream Queendom in Ryogoku on December 29. The announcement gives Rina a confirmed Ryogoku title match regardless of who holds the belt after Korakuen.

Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling has a challenger for Shoko Nakajima’s newly won Princess of Princess Championship. Miu Watanabe defeated Hyper Misao in Nagoya on November 15 with the Teardrop to earn the January 4 Korakuen Hall match, answering the question left open after both women stepped forward at All Rise.

Kenoh’s pursuit of another GHC Heavyweight title match has hit an injury interruption. NOAH announced that a knee injury ruled him out of its November 14 Osaka, November 15 Nagoya and November 17 Hodogaya shows. The promotion identified the injury and the missed dates but did not give a return timetable, so his absence should not be stretched into a prognosis.

BUSHI is set to appear in an NJPW ring again after leaving the promotion in 2025. New Japan’s November 16 preview lists him against Phillip Marlowe Jr. at Bound for Unbound on November 20, a return that falls outside this report’s results window and remains an announced match. BUSHI also told NOAH’s November 17 report that he would miss its Sendai date to take the NJPW appearance before resuming his Junior Grand Prix campaign.

STARDOM’s Goddess of Stardom Tag League shifted again at Korakuen Hall on November 18. Saori Anou and Fuwachan beat Momo Watanabe and Saya Kamitani in Red Goddess action, while Suzu Suzuki and Rina Yamashita defeated Konami and Rina in Blue Goddess competition. Maika and HANAKO also went the time limit with Starlight Kid and Maki Itoh, giving those teams one point each rather than a late tournament win.

TJPW’s January 4 card gained a Princess Tag Team Championship direction on the same Nagoya show that decided Nakajima’s next challenger. Suzume and Arisu Endo challenged champions Yuki Aino and Haru Kazashiro, and TJPW’s event report records the champions accepting the request. Suzume still has her International Princess defense against Zara Zakher in Dallas first.

A dispute inside NOAH’s TEAM 2000X has produced a singles match for November 28. NOAH confirmed Kai Fujimura against Alpha Wolf at Korakuen Hall after the two clashed during the November 17 Hodogaya show. Both are listed under the same faction, which makes this more than another tour pairing.

DDT has turned a scheduled six-man tag in Fukuoka into a title defense. Its November 14 card change puts KO-D Six-Man Tag Team Champions Daisuke Sasaki, Hideki Okatani and Ilusion against Danshoku Dieno, Kazuki Hirata and Antonio Honda on November 23. DDT said the change came at Ilusion’s request; it will be the champions’ second defense.