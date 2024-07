A Japanese legend is being advertised for three events coming up on the WWE calendar.

WWE.com is advertising Meiko Satomura for their upcoming WWE Supershows in Japan.

The tour will feature stops on July 25, July 26 and July 27 in “The Land of the Rising Sun,” and Satomura is advertised for all three.

Also advertised for the tour are Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

Satomura last appeared for WWE on the March 7, 2023 episode of WWE NXT.