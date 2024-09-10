A Japanese pro wrestling legend has passed away.

New Japan Pro Wrestling released the following statement via NJPW1972.com regarding the passing of former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kuniaki Kobayashi at the age of 68:

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kuniaki Kobayashi after a battle with illness. He was 68.

Entering the professional wrestling world as a teen, Kobayashi would join the NJPW Dojo in 1972. He went on to make his official debut in January 1973.

Kobayashi would go on multiple international excursions through the 1970s, including to Mexico, and for NWA Los Angeles in the States. After returning from the US in 1982, he would begin using his red martial arts gear that would become a signature, and with Tiger Mask on the rise in Japan, would set his sights on the dynamic fan favourite. Kobayashi would appoint himself NJPW’s ‘Tiger Hunter’ and engaged in memorable battles on prime time TV broadcasts.

Along with his Ishingun faction mates, Kobayashi would head to Japan Pro-Wrestling and AJPW, where he battled the second Tiger Mask Mitsuharu Misawa, and defeated Hiro Saito to become the second ever World Junior Heavyweight Champion. With time in the WWF as Chin Kobiashi under his belt as well, Kobayashi returned to NJPW in 1987. By now, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship had been established, and with a win over Nobuhiko Takada in Ryogoku Sumo Hall, Kobayashi became the fourth ever holder of the prestigious title.

In 1989, the spirit of Kobayashi’s vendetta against Tiger Mask would be reinvigorated when he became the first opponent for Jyushin Liger in his Tokyo Dome debut. A centerpiece of the revived Heisei Ishingun, Kobayashi was a key figure through the 1990s, while circling back round to Liger on several occasions. The two wrestled in four singles matches over the years, with the last being at Kobayashi’s official retirement in 2000.

Post retirement, Kobayashi would make occasional special appearances, most recently in the Wrestle Kingdom 11 kickoff Ranbo in 2017. He was still extremely active within the management of the NJPW Dojo all the way to his passing, paving the way for new generations of wrestlers.

The thoughts and utmost sympathies of all at New Japan Pro-Wrestling are with Kobayashi’s family, friends and fans.