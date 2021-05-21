IMPACT Wrestling has announced that NJPW star and former two-time IWGP heavyweight champion Satoshi Kojima will be appearing on next week’s programming on AXS. It has not yet been revealed whether the Japanese legend will be working a matchup, or just a segment.

NJPW and IMPACT’s relationship continues to blossom, as Kojima joins Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and El Phantasmo as stars who have crossed over in the last few months. The leader of the Bread Club last wrestled for NJPW in early April.