Japanese wrestling star Ryo Mizunami, who is competing in AEW’s women’s eliminator tournament, recently appeared on the Gatoh Move’s ChocoPro livestream show to talk about her involvement with the promotion, and how working for them in 2019 inspired her to keep wrestling and not retire. Highlights are below. (Baliyan Akki translated Mizunami’s answer)

When she was doing the AEW show, she was planning to retire. In 2019, she, in her heart, 100% decided that she’s just going to retire after this, but when she got called for that show, she thought it would be a nice memory. But when she went to AEW, had the match in front of tens of thousands of people and did that show, she realized there’s a world out there that she doesn’t know. If there’s a world out there that is this wonderful and I have this much fun again wrestling, I’m not gonna go out. She decided to postpone her retirement.

Check out the full stream below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)