Japanese pro wrestling legend Genichiro Tenryu has been hospitalized due to heart failure.

The news was announced by Tenryu’s daughter, Ayana Shimada, in a statement issued through the official Tenryu Project social media account, and later reported via Tokyo-Sports.co.jp.

The 76-year-old wrestling legend has been dealing with a heart condition for some time and is currently undergoing treatment. Fortunately, his condition was addressed early enough that he is fully conscious and able to communicate normally.

“Tenryu has had a heart condition for some time, and we are currently treating it,” the statement read. “Because we were able to start treatment early, he is now fully conscious and can converse as usual.”

The statement went on to explain that the family initially wanted to keep his hospitalization private, but felt it was necessary to address the situation publicly due to the cancellation of previously scheduled appearances.

“Ideally, we would have preferred to refrain from announcing his hospitalization out of a desire to avoid causing unnecessary worry to everyone,” the statement continued. “However, since he has had to cancel appearances at events that had already been announced and work that he had accepted, we thought that simply announcing the change in plans might cause even more worry.”

The statement concluded, “Therefore, we have decided to announce the reason for this and also provide an update on Tenryu’s current condition. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were looking forward to seeing him, as well as to everyone involved, for the great inconvenience caused by this change in plans.”

While Tenryu will miss a scheduled appearance this weekend, there is still hope that his December 6 talk show with Tarzan Yamamoto will go ahead as planned.

Tenryu was previously hospitalized with congestive heart failure in 2021.

Known as “Mr. Pro Wrestling,” Tenryu is a four-time Tokyo Sports MVP award winner and has numerous Match of the Year honors to his credit, including his retirement match against Kazuchika Okada in 2015.

In addition to his legendary career in Japan, Tenryu made several notable appearances in WWE, including competing at WrestleMania VII and in two Royal Rumble matches.