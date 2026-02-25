The ongoing lawsuit involving Vince McMahon and Janel Grant continues to generate division across WWE News discussions, with recent commentary adding fuel to the debate. During an episode of the “Off The Rails” podcast, host Jasmine St. Claire and JCW personality Mac Davis examined the situation primarily through the lens of contract law, focusing on the reported non-disclosure agreement and its alleged breach.

Davis framed his perspective around business obligations tied to the agreement. “She signed an NDA, so what’s the damn issue?” he stated, arguing that contractual terms define financial responsibilities. He clarified his position further by separating contract discussion from criminal allegations. “If the business aspect of the agreement that was signed should simply be he keeps paying her, she keeps her mouth shut. That’s the agreement,” Davis said. “Once she broke that NDA by doing that, I wouldn’t have paid another penny either.” He added, “We’re not saying that you let a rapist get away with anything. I’m just looking at the business aspect of the agreement.”

St. Claire offered a different emphasis, questioning the decision to sign such an agreement in the first place. “If you don’t like that agreement, don’t sign the damn NDA,” she said. She also commented more broadly on the consequences of accusations and legal outcomes, stating, “Women who accuse men of rape and they have to go to jail for it. They should be held accountable and go to jail for that.”

The discussion reflects the broader public discourse surrounding NDAs, reputational harm, and the intersection between contract law and serious allegations. As the legal process continues to unfold, debates across wrestling media platforms highlight how the case remains both a legal matter and a flashpoint within industry conversation.