ECW alumni Jasmin St. Claire recently spoke with PW Mania about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including her thoughts on transitioning from porn into wrestling, her work with Dolph Ziggler, and details about her one-woman show. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Transitioning from porn to pro wrestling:

“At first, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I had a lot to prove to myself more than anyone else. I started wrestling with Sue Saxton and Mando Guerrero they taught me how to wrestle and helped me a lot along with the Dudley Boys. I didn’t know where it was going but I knew it would be somewhere positive. People thought I was just some porn girl who can’t wrestle and there is a lot that goes into it. It’s a matter of gaining people’s respect. At the end of the day, I was only there to prove something to myself, nobody else. I just kept going about what I was doing and let everything go in one ear and out the other.”

On working with Dolph Ziggler:

“He [Dolph Ziggler] told me he had this improv show at Second City and asked me to host it. He said it was with wrestlers and I was like okay sure. I hosted it, and in my last year of training, I decided to go to the conservatory and graduated there. These shows looked too complicated at first. Then I saw Mike Tyson’s show Undisputed, and it was like an hour long. I realized I could do that.”

On her One Woman Show:

“I started writing it and I wrote a book, but I didn’t do anything about it. I was fortunate to get a director from Second City. This is a big deal for NYC for the Cutting Room, and then Chicago, and I’m excited. People think it’s a comedy, but it’s not comedy, it’s a story. It’s very well-crafted and has been through about 7-8 trials. Hopefully, it could become a one-hour special maybe on Netflix one day.”