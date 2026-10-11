Former WWE NXT Superstar Jasper Troy is opening up about the frustrations he experienced with his booking prior to his departure from the company.

Troy, who joined WWE in 2022 and was released in September 2026, enjoyed some notable accomplishments during his time with the promotion. In addition to winning the inaugural season of WWE LFG, he held the WWE Speed Championship and was considered a promising prospect on the NXT roster.

During a recent appearance on The Takedown on SI, Troy discussed his struggles with inconsistent television opportunities and how they ultimately affected his momentum.

According to Troy, he frequently approached WWE officials with questions about his direction, only to be encouraged to remain patient.

“You know, there was tons of conversations that I would have, tons of questions I would ask, and just being told, ‘stay patient, stay patient,’” Troy recalled. “And you know, I’m trustworthy, so I’m always gonna trust what I’m being told from the higher-ups, and I just listened.”

However, as time passed, Troy admitted that his frustrations began to grow despite his continued dedication to improving inside the ring.

“Now February comes, I start noticing certain things going on, situations, and I’m starting to get in my head and frustrated,” he explained. “But I felt like it was natural because I don’t take days off. I don’t make excuses.”

Troy continued, emphasizing the physical and mental effort he was putting into his career.

“I just go as hard as I can every day, and I fight, and I battle through adversity and bumps and bruises and sprains.”

Despite those frustrations, Troy said he maintained a professional attitude and eventually began feeling more comfortable with his performances.

“So at a certain point, I started getting upset, getting frustrated, but I still kept showing up with the same attitude and staying in it,” he said. “And things started getting better on a performance level. I felt like I was hitting a groove, but there’s something about consistency and availability with the work.”

One of Troy’s biggest issues was the extended periods between matches, which he believes made it increasingly difficult to maintain his progress as a performer.

“There’s certain things that’s like it’s hard to overcome when you go these long hiatuses of time between matches on TV and matches in the ring; it’s hard to stay in that groove,” Troy explained.

He also acknowledged that the lack of regular opportunities began affecting the quality of his work.

“I think that’s just what it was. My work rate started decreasing, and I just- you can’t outwork reps, whether that’s house shows, dark matches, you know, Evolve shows.”

Troy specifically pointed to the period following his match against Je’Von Evans at WWE NXT Great American Bash in 2025 as a particularly frustrating stretch of his run.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it that the months after Great American Bash (2025) that I had with Je’Von (Evans), not being on those PLEs, like the thumb in my head was going off,” he admitted.

Even as those concerns continued to build, Troy said he tried to remain focused on the aspects of his career that were within his control.

“But then the professional in me was like, ‘stay in it, stay in it, like don’t get caught up on what’s not going your way, just stay focused on what you control and where you can go,’” he concluded.

Troy’s comments come just weeks after his September departure from WWE, bringing an end to his four-year tenure with the company.