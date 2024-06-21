Javier Bernal undergoes foot surgery.

WWE NXT’s Javier Bernal shared with his fans on June 21st that he had a successful operation on his foot. His full message reads:

Thankful for @WWE and the medical team for taking care of me and setting me up with the best doctors in the world. And very thankful for Dr. Waldrop and his staff in Birmingham, AL. For my first ever surgery, you can imagine I was pretty nervous but I’ve had nothing but support from everyone in WWE and to those who reached. Thankful for @TatumPaxley, because I couldn’t get through this weekend without her. Every step of the way, she has taken care of me and won’t let me do anything. She is the love of my life, and it’s obvious as to why I see her as wife material. I’ve got the few months cut out for me, but all I know is that I want to give you something to believe in. Truth is, I’m scared, but as a man, you can’t be brave if you’re not scared. I said it before, and anyone who supports me knows, this is my resolve for 6 months, and I want to walk through your resolutions, side by side with y’all. In 6 months time, we are all going to have accomplished our resolutions and come out on the other side stronger than before.

Bernal, who last wrestled on June 4th in an NXT Level Up match with Drake Morreaux against Chase U’s Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne, is optimistic about returning to action in six months.

