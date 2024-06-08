As noted this morning, WWE NXT Superstar Javier Bernal announced on a Twitch stream this week that he has suffered a broken foot, which will require surgery.

In an update, Bernal surfaced on social media on Saturday afternoon and released a detailed statement via his Instagram page breaking down everything regarding the injury and his recovery timetable, which as noted, is expected to be up to six months.

First, I’d like to say I have the best fans, the best friends, and the best fiancée in the world. The outpouring of love I’ve received this week has filled my heart with joy in a time I find myself feeling in peril. You guys have gotten me through this week, and I’m certain will help me to my journey back. ❤️

For those that missed it, I have a few fractured bones in my foot after last night’s Level Up. Initially, we thought surgery was not going to be necessary but have found out that surgery is more than likely what I’ll need to do. Gutted that I’m here, but I want to make one thing clear:

Day in and day out, I bust my ass to give you the best experience I can give within my power. As upset, frustrated, and as scared as I am right now, I am also excited. I’m excited because I have a chance to give you something, someone, to believe in. @WWE is all about giving you a hero, someone to look up to. I looked up to quite a few people, and quite a few of my heroes had these experiences. So now it’s my turn.

I promise you, I will give you something to believe in.