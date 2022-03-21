NWA National Champion Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dane took place at Sunday’s Crockett Cup Night 2 event from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds on FITE TV.

Anthony had taken a lot of damage to his knee throughout the match. He barely squeaked out the victory by way of submission.

Post-match, Dane attacked him before cashing in the championship opportunity he earned by being a part of the winning team in The 2021 Championship Series. The match was restarted with Dane winning the title.