NWA National Champion Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dane took place at Sunday’s Crockett Cup Night 2 event from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds on FITE TV.
Anthony had taken a lot of damage to his knee throughout the match. He barely squeaked out the victory by way of submission.
Post-match, Dane attacked him before cashing in the championship opportunity he earned by being a part of the winning team in The 2021 Championship Series. The match was restarted with Dane winning the title.
#AndNew @NWA National Heavyweight Champion #CrockettCup pic.twitter.com/ugx7Udaeu7
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2022
It isn't over until Jax says it's over!#CrockettCup pic.twitter.com/GAPZnrDBmV
— FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2022
.@TheJaxDane had a plan all along.😧#CrockettCup #NWA
➡ https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/BJjg5MToQs
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 21, 2022