Jaxson Ryker says his first WWE contract paid about $10,000 less than he’d been making at the end of his TNA run. Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, the former Gunner recalled why he accepted the offer anyway.

“It was probably 10 grand less than what I was making when I left TNA.”

Ryker said he attended a WWE Performance Center tryout after leaving TNA in 2015 and kept in touch with William Regal for two years. He recalled emailing Regal monthly before an offer finally came in 2017.

During that gap, Ryker said he worked independent shows and a regular job, with the birth of his daughter in 2016 making providing for his family a priority. He viewed the WWE contract as a foot in the door toward his childhood goal and moved his family to Orlando to begin training.

“No, it was definitely not a hard decision.”

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury. Quotations are from the original video’s YouTube captions.