During his appearance on WINCLY, Jaxson Ryker spoke on being close with Cash Wheeler of The Revival. Here’s what he had to say:

Cash Wheeler and I, we are really good buddies. We have known each other since 2004. I started wrestling in the Carolinas, and he is from kind of the same area that I am from. So [Cash] and I kept in touch together, and we traveled a lot together, and worked a lot of shows together.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.