Jaxson Ryker was on a recent episode of Radical Lifestyle with Andrew and Daphne Kirk to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked how much creativity he has with his character in WWE.

“They’re really open with our creativity as far as what we’re allowed to do, allowed to say,” Ryker stated. “Obviously, we got to pull back the reins a little bit, but with WWE, they’re really, really open to creativity, and luckily, Elias and I have done a little switch and we’re fighting each other on TV. They’re giving me an opportunity to kind of touch base on my Marine Corps history and all that stuff. There’s a good little bit of leeway.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc