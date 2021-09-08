Jaxson Ryker received some attention on Twitter this week for saying he wants a shot at WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

The WWE On BT Sport Twitter account noted back on August 31 how Lashley had passed the 183 day mark as champion, and asked fans who will be the one to end his reign.

“Give me the chance,” Ryker responded last night.

Ryker has not responded to any of the largely negative feedback as of this writing, and Lashley has not responded to the challenge.

Ryker was involved in a WWE 247 Title chase segment on this week’s RAW. He has not wrestled on RAW since July 19, but he has won all 9 matches he’s been in since splitting with Elias earlier this summer. He defeated Elias by count out on the June 7 and June 14 RAW shows, defeated Elias in the Strap Match on the June 28 RAW, teamed with R-Truth for a win over Elias and Cedric Alexander on the July 5 RAW, defeated Angel Garza on the July 15 Main Event episode, defeated Elias on July 19 in the Symphony of Destruction match, defeated Drew Gulak on the July 29 Main Event show, defeated Alexander on the August 5 Main Event episode, and then defeated Alexander again on the August 19 Main Event.

Lashley is scheduled to defend his WWE Title next at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26, against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. Lashley and MVP will challenge Orton and Riddle for their straps on next week’s RAW.

You can see Ryker’s full tweet below:

Give me the chance https://t.co/rfbhNeR3hy — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) September 8, 2021

