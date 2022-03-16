ROH legend Jay Briscoe recently appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former world champion’s old homophobic tweets, and how he regrets writing those words to this day. Briscoe had already apologized for his actions before, and hopes to put this moment behind him. Highlights are below.

How he tweeted something homophobic and immature 9 years ago:

I want to say, thank you to the people who really know…we get labeled as homophobes. I put out a stupid tweet nine years ago, the most dumbest, immature, obnoxious shit I’ve ever done. I don’t want anybody, from any walk of life, to feel like they can’t care for the Briscoes because I promise we love everybody. We love everybody and we just want to go out there and be pro wrestlers and give the best match that we can. I said some dumb shit a long time ago.

Apologizes once again for his insensitivity:

I apologized for it and I’ll apologize for it again. It was stupid. I feel like now there are people who look at us like, ‘we can’t cheer for them because they hate a certain group of people.’ We don’t hate nobody. We love everybody. We’re just some country boys. I thought I was taking a stand for the Lord back in the day.

Promises that he and his brother Mark are not like that:

I feel like people label us a certain way. Trust me, we’re not like that.

