ROH superstar Jay Briscoe took to Twitter earlier today and called out AEW’s FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) for a future tag team showdown with him and his brother Mark, a match that both teams have been teasing in recent interviews. The former ROH world champion writes, “Fuck this typing on twitter bullshit, we’re only a phone call away @TonyKhan @youngbucks @AEWonTNT @tntdrama #WhenAndWhereBigGuy.”

The Very Evil Danhausen was also active on social media today, where he provided an update on his ankle injury suffered a month ago at the Next Generation Wrestling event in Tennessee. He writes, “Danhausen’s leg is starting to move regular style again.”